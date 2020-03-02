3rd Illinois coronavirus patient treated at Arlington Heights hospital: officials

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The third person to test positive for the coronavirus in Illinois is being treated at a hospital in Arlington Heights.

The patient is in isolation and receiving care at Northwest Community Hospital, according to a statement Monday from hospital officials. The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

The Illinois Department of Health announced the new case on Saturday. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle confirmed the patient is from suburban Cook County.

The hospital statement added that “public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.”

The state will request that the CDC deploys a team to support these efforts.

No further details have been released at this time.

A hospital spokesperson will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday.