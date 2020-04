CHICAGO — A third Chicago officer has died from complications of COVID-19, the department announced Friday.

The officer passed away overnight. His identity has not yet been released.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the officer was assigned to the 4th District on the city’s South Side.

We are again heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19. This is the third member of the Department to be overcome by the disease and our condolences are with his family & sympathies to his CPD family. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/kpxaxutgfJ — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) April 17, 2020

