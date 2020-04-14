37 immigrant children at Chicago-area shelters have COVID-19

CHICAGO — Officials say dozens of immigrant children living in three Chicago-area shelters have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number could increase as test results come back.

The Chicago-based Heartland Alliance reports 37 of 69 children are positive. The group runs the shelters where children in the custody of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement are waiting to be released to a relative or legal guardian.

Federal officials stopped placing children in states including New York because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

Heartland officials say the children’s prognosis is “very good” and staff members are taking precautions.