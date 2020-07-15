36 students from Lake Zurich High School test positive for COVID-19

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — Health officials are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a high school in the northern suburbs.

Related Content 3 Lake Zurich High School sports camps close after students test positive for coronavirus Video

Lake County health officials say 36 students at Lake Zurich High School have tested positive for the virus.

Officials said the cases may be traced to a number of social gatherings that took place before the school opened its summer athletic camps last week.

During the health screenings for those camps, a number of students were turned away because they already had symptoms, and other student began experience symptoms during the day.

The school has since suspended the camps until further notice. They urge anyone with symptoms or anyone who had contact with a confirmed case to self-quarantine for 14 days.