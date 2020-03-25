330 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, 3 additional deaths

WATCH ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give an update on latest cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and measures taken by the state

SPRINGFIELD – State health officials said Wednesday that 330 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois, and three additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday that a total of 1,865 cases have been reported across the state. The three latest deaths include a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

Douglas, Marshall, and Morgan counties reported their first cases.

Indiana reported 115 more cases of COVID-19 in the state as of late Tuesday, bringing its total up to 477, including a total of 14 deaths statewide. A stay-at-home order took effect in the state Wednesday morning, with exceptions for workers in essential jobs and necessary trips for food and medicine.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said Wednesday that the city will begin more strict enforcement of the state’s “stay at home” order.

People found congregating would face a citation and $500 fine (after a warning), Beck said, and could even be arrested if they refuse to comply with the order.

Lightfoot and Beck spoke after groups of people were seen gathering on Chicago’s lakefront and even holding house parties, despite “social distancing” guidelines that recommend people avoid groups and maintain a distance of at least six feet in public.

“We will be forced to shut down our parks and the entire lakefront if people continue to flout these social distancing guidelines,” Lightfoot said.

The latest statistics available from the CDC indicate there are more than 54,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the U.S., and 737 deaths.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State