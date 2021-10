CHICAGO — Three more locations have been taken off Chicago’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory.

On Tuesday, the city removed Florida, Hawaii and the District of Columbia from the advisory and said an additional four other states could be removed in the coming week.

There are currently 45 states and two territories on the city’s COVID-19 map.

Unvaccinated travelers from those states are advised to obtain a COVID-19 test and quarantine For seven days even if they get a negative test.