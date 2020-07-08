3 Lake Zurich sports camps close after some athletes test positive for COVID-19

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — Lake Zurich High School stopped practice for three athletic camps after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

Football, poms and baseball camps were cancelled for the rest of the week.

In a letter to parents, the district said they’re working with the Lake County Health Department to investigate all cases.

A letter also went out to Vernon Hills High School parents and students after a student involved in a summer athletic workout group there tested positive for COVID-19. That student, the school said, is in isolation.

The Lake County Health Department was contacting students in close contact with the individual who tested positive, but no other activities were cancelled as a result.

This comes just a day after the Illinois High School Association announced it’s ready to move to Phase 4 and the Illinois Department of Public Health signed off on the “return to play” guidelines.

According to District 95’s website, during summer camps, students will be screened for symptoms as well as have their temperature checked. And any athlete or coach who has tested positive for COVID19 must provide a doctor’s note clearing them for participation.

WGN reached out to the Lake County Health Department for more information, but have not heard back yet.

All other sports activities are expected to continue as scheduled.