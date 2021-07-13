3 CPS sites offering students, parents COVID-19 vaccinations

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools are now vaccinating students and their families to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The district will offer vaccines at three school sites:

Theodore Roosevelt High School in Albany Park, Chicago Vocational Career Academy in Avalon Park and Michele Clark High School in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Sites will open 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. daily.

Families seeking additional information and registration should visit cps.edu/vaccinations. Appointments will be available through an online portal, and walk-ins will also be accepted.

The vaccine is free, and no proof of insurance nor citizenship is required to get vaccinated. A parent or guardian is required to be present during COVID-19 vaccination for anyone under 18.

Currently, all students ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and students 18 and older are also eligible for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More than 50,000 children have been vaccinated in the city so far, but this move aims to improve access and ease fears about the shot.