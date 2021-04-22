3 Cook County, all Chicago COVID-19 vaccination sites accepting walk-ins

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Cook County Health will welcome walk-ins at Tinley Park, Matteson and Summit mass vaccination sites through Saturday, the department announced this week.

The announcement comes as Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady on Thursday said all city mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments starting Friday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. through Saturday for walk-ins and those with appointments. The Tinley Park site, located at 18451 Convention Center Drive, supplies the Moderna vaccine. The Matteson site, located at 4647 Promenade Way, supplies the Pfizer vaccine. The Summit vaccination site, located at 5700 S. Archer Rd., also supplies the Pfizer vaccine.

RELATED: Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached

Individuals or groups who are interested in getting a vaccine can simply show up with photo ID and register onsite. People will not be asked for their insurance information, immigration status or to pay.

Individuals age 16 and 17, eligible to only receive the Pfizer vaccine, must still be accompanied to their walk-in/appointment by a parent or guardian.

“My dad was going to do the Pfizer vaccine we were looking it up we came in for his appointment when we walked in they offered for me to get an appointment as well :45 I really liked I didn’t think that was a think right now

Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, Cook County Health Associate Chair of Family and Community Medicine, says the walk-in option helps those who have experienced difficulty obtaining a vaccine appointment.

“We did these mass vaccination sites that were great in getting people in and starting with those who really wanted the vaccine,” she said. “Now we need this walk-in component to address people who were kind of on the fence weren’t sure wanted to wait and see how others did.”