3 Chicago area schools closed due to coronavirus exposure concerns

CHICAGO — New cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Illinois and across the country, as more Chicago area schools are closing over virus concerns.

Classes are canceled Tuesday at Bernard Zell School, located at 3751 North Broadway, in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

In a letter to parents, school officials announced that a Bernard Zell parent was “recently exposed to COVID-19 and is currently undergoing testing to determine if they have contracted the virus.”

The school said the parent who was exposed has not been on campus within the last month and is currently self-quarantined at home, along with their entire family.

No other details have been released.

Loyola Academy in Wilmette will be closed for a second day amid coronavirus concerns. The school canceled classes Monday after officials said a student and the student’s family had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the school will also be closed Tuesday, and that students will participate in an E-Learning day.

Vaughn Occupational High School in the Portage Park neighborhood will be closed until March 18 after a school aide tested positive for the virus, according to Chicago Public Schools officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

