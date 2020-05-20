3 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Coca-Cola facility in Alsip

ALSIP, Ill. — Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Coca-Cola facility in Alsip.

A spokesperson for Great Lakes Coca-Cola said anyone who had close contact with the infected employees was sent home to self-quarantine.

The company said the facility has been cleaned and workers were reminded about social distancing and wearing protective equipment.

Great Lakes Coca-Cola released the following statement Wednesday:

At Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and local communities guides all that we do. As part of our commitment to transparency and public safety, we recently notified our employees of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our Alsip location. We have taken — and will continue to take — all necessary precautionary measures, that meet or exceed CDC guidelines, when handling confirmed cases. In this instance, we conducted rigorous social contact tracing and sent home to quarantine anyone who had sustained close contact with the affected individuals. We also had a certified cleaning company perform a deep cleaning of our facility and reinforced to our employees the importance of social distancing measures and use of company-provided PPE. All of this was done in addition to our existing and robust safety and wellness protocols. Our thoughts are with our employees and their families as they recover. Spokesperson with Great Lakes Coca-Cola