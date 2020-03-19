3 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Illinois; 422 total confirmed cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Illinois.

Governor JB Rritzker announced the deaths as during his Wednesday news conference.

The individuals include a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s, and resident of Florida, in her 70s who was visiting in a Sangamon County.

Illinois health officials reported 136 new cases of the virus across the state, bringing the total to 422.

Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson counties are now reporting cases.

Health officials said cases have occurred in ages 9 to 99.

“The number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly, partly because of the increase in testing by commercial and hospital laboratories,” the health department said in a statement.

IDPH said they will prioritize testing for vulnerable populations, “such as those who work or live in nursing homes and other congregate facilities.”

As the number of cases grows so does public concern. Pritzker vowed during Wednesday’s news conference that state highways, gas stations, groceries, and pharmacies will always remain open.

“There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas and medicine. There is enough to go around,” he said. “We will never shut these things down.”

Pritzker said the growth in positive tests for COVID-19 is tied to increased testing by the state labs along with private labs and healthcare institutions.

Pritzker said more than 1,000 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday. He said officials hope to soon increase that to 2,000 tests per day.

He warned people against hoarding food and other essentials based on rumors. Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies will not close, and the state’s highways and other travel routes will remain accessible, he said.

“There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas or medicine,” Pritzker said. “Buy what you need within reason. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard. We will never shut these services down.”

“There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas and medicine. There is enough to go around,” he said. “We will never shut these things down.”

On whether he would issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, Pritzker said, “We’re evaluating every day.”

More information here. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=583526625568092¬if_id=1584630594808172¬if_t=live_video_explicit