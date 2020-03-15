2nd Northwestern University employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSTON, Ill. — A second employee at Northwestern University has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Daily Northwestern, the employee works in the Office of the Registrar on the Evanston campus and is self-isolating off campus.

The other employee who was infected worked in Kellogg’s Global Hub on the Evanston campus.

Students are not required to attend in-person exams. Faculty and students will receive more information about the options for completing their Winter Quarter exams.

There are now 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.