Breaking News
Full list of Chicago-area COVID-19 closures
WATCH LIVE
Backstory with Larry Potash

2nd Northwestern University employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSTON, Ill. — A second employee at Northwestern University has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Daily Northwestern, the employee works in the Office of the Registrar on the Evanston campus and is self-isolating off campus.

The other employee who was infected worked in Kellogg’s Global Hub on the Evanston campus.

Students are not required to attend in-person exams. Faculty and students will receive more information about the options for completing their Winter Quarter exams. 

There are now 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News