2nd Indiana resident tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials say a second person in Indiana has tested positive for COVID-19.

The adult who lives in Hendricks County traveled to Boston last month to attend a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen and developed mild flu-like symptoms days later.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that the person is in isolation and not being hospitalized.

State officials say several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana’s first case.

State officials say infection control protocols are being followed.

Related Content 1st coronavirus case in Indiana confirmed by health officials Video