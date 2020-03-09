2nd Indiana resident tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials say a second person in Indiana has tested positive for COVID-19.
The adult who lives in Hendricks County traveled to Boston last month to attend a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen and developed mild flu-like symptoms days later.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that the person is in isolation and not being hospitalized.
State officials say several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana’s first case.
State officials say infection control protocols are being followed.