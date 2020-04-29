2nd Illinois lawmaker files lawsuit against Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — A second Illinois lawmaker has filed a class-action lawsuit challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order.

State Rep. John Cabello hopes this new suit will cover the entire state. Cabello is a Republican who represents part of the Rockford area.

“I want to see everyone get back to a normal, American way of life,” Cabello said.

The move comes one day after a judge in Clay County ruled the governor overstepped his executive authority. That ruling only applies to the person who filed the suit, State Rep. Darren Bailey.

The governor blasted the action as a “cheap political stunt,” and appealed the ruling on Tuesday.

A court date for the appeal has yet to be set.

See Cabello’s cour filing below: