22 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at DuPage County nursing home

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a DuPage County nursing home.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference.

Over the weekend, health officials announced a resident at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in the 7000 block of South Madison Street in Willowbrook tested positive for COVID-19. That person was hospitalized in critical condition.

The state health department tested others in the same home and 22 cases of the virus were confirmed.

Among the patients are 18 residents and four staff.

Disaster proclamation for DuPage County was signed on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

