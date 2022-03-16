CHICAGO — Over the past two years, many businesses had to adapt just to survive.

On this day two year ago, bars and restaurants were shutdown in Illinois due to COVID-19.

“I am ordering all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois to close to the public, as of the close of business Monday night, March 16th through March 30th,” Gov. Pritzker said at the time.

There were 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 13 Illinois counties when things were shut down.

It was only supposed to last two weeks, but for some — the COVID-19 restrictions forced permanent closures.

“You could just walk down any particular street that used to be a vibrant center for dining, entertainment, and you could count the for rent signs, the black spaces,” said Hawkeye’s Bar and Grill owner Len DeFranco.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday, restaurant owners with the Chicago Restaurants Coalition urged Illinois senators to help out the still struggling industry.

“Restaurants were called by their government to change their business practices, to shut their doors, to restrict, to check vaccine mandates and identification, restaurants were dutifully following government orders through the entire pandemic, they lost billions of dollars in sales, and they were cheated, thousands of restaurants cheated from federal cash survival grants, someone has to be responsible,” Chicago Restaurants Coalition President Roger Romanelli said.

The coalition said the Biden Administration gave $29 billion to restaurants under COVID19 survival grants, but that only covered 36 percent of restaurants who applied.

Restaurant owners say they need a break after two years of trying times.

“This has wreaked havoc on small businesses and particularly restaurants,” Romanelli said.

More than half of restaurant operators said it would be a year or more before business conditions return to normal, according to the National Restaurant Association.