2 employees at Chicago Tootsie Roll plant die of COVID-19

CHICAGO — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two long-time employees at the Tootsie Roll plant on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Angel Burton, 75, passed away Saturday. He had worked at the plant for 50 years.

Cosme Tenorio, 62, died on Tuesday. He had worked at Tootsie Roll for 43 years and planned to retire this year. One of Tenorio’s last duties was posting signs and marking spots on the floor to encourage social distancing.

The two men were among 18 employees who contracted the virus at the plant.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.