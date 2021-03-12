2 suburban school districts bringing students back in-person full-time

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Two suburban school districts have plans to bring students back to in-person learning full-time.

Indian Prairie District 204 and Naperville District 203 both said students will be back five days a week starting April 7.

Both districts made the announcements Thursday, a couple of days after the state board came out with some updated re-opening guidelines.

There will still be some limitations, but the new guidelines did ease some of the restrictions to make it easier for districts to get more students back.

One of the biggest changes is the reduction of social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet, that opened up a lot more space for districts to safely bring more students back at the same time.

Space, however, still continues to be an issue at the District 203 high school level so lunch will not be served. However, a grab-and-go service will be available.

District 203 got the message out their through a YouTube video and despite the changes some things will remain the same at schools to try and mitigate the spread of the virus.

Both districts will allow students to continue learning at home if they wish.