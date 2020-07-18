2 suburban high schools put sports camps on hold due to coronavirus pandemic

DES PLAINES, ILL. – Two suburban high schools have put their summer sports training camps on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football camp is canceled at Maine West High School after a student athlete tested positive for the virus.

This happened as officials at York High School canceled all summer sports activities due to coronvirus concerns.

A mother who has a son on Maine West’s football team said it’s heartbreaking to hear a teen tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s horrible and it’s hard to take that and you’d like to look at the science behind it and know,” said athletic booster Kelly Roback. “That in most cases, kids are going to be okay if they get this. But there is always that chance that somebody is not.”

The identify of the teen or their condition are not known at this point.

District 207 said great precautions were taken during the camp. They said staff checked the temperatures of athletes and coaches daily, social distanced and wore masks.

Over at York High School, the cancellation of sports camps runs through August 9.

“Our community is tight knit and above all, the protection of the health and safety of our community is our first priority. As we cautiously proceed toward re-opening, our focus must be starting school on August 24, 2020 as safely as possible,” the school said in a statement.

As of right now, there has not be a decision made if fall sports will occur at York High School.