2 suburban ER doctors test positive for COVID-19

OAK PARK, Ill. — Two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital tested positive for COVID-19. They have been quarantined at home and the virus was “likely community acquired,” according to the hospital.
The hospital said one physician had not been seeing patients for several days prior, when he would have been contagious.
“The other may have had patient and peer contact and we are assessing the overall risk of exposure, working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and advising patients and peers as appropriate,” a statement from the hospital said.