2 suburban ER doctors test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO -- As the airline industry struggles to juggle the ever changing travel patterns and needs of ticket holders, passengers are often left trying to sort out the rules of the day as they try to get home.

That was true for one Chicago woman. Suzanne Demint is 72 and, on Monday, was trying to fly home from Florida. While she was out of town, the World Health Organization had labeled COVID-19 a pandemic and the U.S. government declared a national emergency.

Demint, a registered nurse, already had a full fare ticket in hand to get back to Chicago’s Midway Airport on Southwest Airlines.

Her booked flight made a stop in Ohio, however.

“Sunday night I said, ‘Let me just see if there is a flight nonstop to reduce my risk,’” she said. “They still had tickets accord to the website, some listed at $58. I thought, ‘This is going to be easy. I’ll go there and see if I can swap out tickets.’ I got to the airport easily and thought all systems were go until I started talking to them.”