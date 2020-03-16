2 new cases of COVID-19 at Chicago schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — There are two new cases of COVID-19 at two different Chicago schools.

Sheridan Math and Science Academy in Bridgeport will be closed starting Monday after a member of the school tested positive for COVID-19, officials with CPS said Sunday.

The South Side school’s facilities will be closed for deep cleaning starting March 16, officials said in a statement, and will reopen along with other schools in the district on March 31.

School leaders said the Illinois Department of Public Health alerted them after a member of Sheridan Math and Science Academy tested positive for COVID-19.

In announcing the closure, they advised anyone who was in the school on March 9 to stay home through Monday, March 23.

“We encourage families to stay home unless seeking medical care,” the statement said.

The other case is a staff member at Mansueto High School in Brighton Park. It is part of the Noble Network of Charter Schools and all Noble Schools will be closed Monday, March 16.

Meanwhile, all schools across the state will be shutdown by Tuesday, March 17 — as ordered by Gov. JB Pritzker.

As of right now, the earliest they could reopen is March 30

Schools will serve as food distribution centers starting Tuesday morning, for students who depend on their school for meals. Families can pick of three-days worth of food at any school from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. For more information, email: FamilyServices@CPS.edu