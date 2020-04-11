2 Munster Strack and Van Til grocery employees test positive for COVID-19

MUNSTER, Ind. – Two Strack and Van Til grocery employees in Munster have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first employee tested positive “sometime last week” and executives learned of a second employee case on Sunday, per a spokesperson.

The second employee was last in the store Wednesday. Coincidently, a deep clean was planned overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The first employee was sent home after testing positive last week. The company said both employees did not show any symptoms at work.

On April 3, before they learned of the cases, employee temperature and health checks were implemented for all associates.

Additionally, the store said they have implemented the following safety precautions; All employees are required to wear masks, plexiglass sneeze guards were installed at registers, installing social distancing floor markers and a two-in-two-out customer policy.

All stores are closed on Easter and will be deep cleaned.

Elsewhere in the area, two Evergreen Park Walmart employees recently passed away due to COVID-19.