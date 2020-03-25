2 more CTA workers test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Two more CTA workers tested positive for COVID-19 — a bus driver and a train operator.

The bus driver works out of the 77th Bus Garage on 79th Street. The train operator works out of the 95th Street Terminal. Both facilities will be cleaned, and will stay open.

CTA has been in contact with both workers, as well as others who may have had contact with them.

Last week, a CTA bus driver, who works out of the Forest Glen bus garage, tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the CTA is offering refunds to riders who haven’t been using their passes during the pandemic.

The refunds will be issued to people who have 7-day and 30-day passes. Those customers will get a prorated credit to their Ventra accounts.

The one-time credit will depend on how many days the user had left on their pass.

Anyone who wants the credit will have to email Ventra before April 13. More information here.