CHICAGO — Two emergency medicine doctors who live in Chicago got married over the weekend in front of the old Cook County Hospital.

Dr. Eric Leser is currently an ER physician at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee.

Dr. Victoria Gonzalez is set to graduate from the Cook County program next year.

The newlyweds tied the knot Sunday with Cook County ER Program Director Dr. Michael Schindlbeck performed the ceremony.