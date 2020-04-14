2 COVID-19 related deaths at Beverly senior care facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people at a Beverly senior care facility died due to COVID-19 over the weekend.

In April 5, Smith Village, a senior living residence with an assisted care component, had its first confirmed case of the virus.

There are currently 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the people who live there. Ten of them are recovering with care at the facility. One of them is hospitalized.

“this is personal to me because my parents are residents at smith village as well,” Kevin McGee, president and CEO at Smith Village, said.

Smith has a reputation for being one of the best in the senior living sector and has been constantly in contact with residents and families. Even while following strict CDC guidelines, the virus made its entry.

Of employees at the facility, 15 have been tested, seven were positive and eight tests are pending. All of them are in quarantine at their respective homes.

McGee said the facilty has been in contact with the Chicago Department of Public Health.