2 Cook County COVID-19 vaccination sites now accepting walk-ins

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Cook County Health will welcome walk-ins at the Tinley Park and Matteson mass vaccination sites through Saturday, the department announced today.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. through Saturday for walk-ins and those with appointments. The Tinley Park site, located at 18451 Convention Center Drive, supplies the Moderna vaccine. The Matteson site, located at 4647 Promenade Way, supplies the Pfizer vaccine.

Individuals age 16 and 17, eligible to only receive the Pfizer vaccine, must still be accompanied to their walk-in/appointment by a parent or guardian.

No insurance information, immigration status or pay will be required, health officials added.

“Nearly 40 percent of eligible Cook County residents have received at least one shot. We are proud of all we have accomplished so far and will not rest until we ensure that all residents have had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in a statement. “We all know that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and those groups are also most hesitant to get the vaccine. It is critical that we remove any and all barriers to vaccination.”

