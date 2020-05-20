2 Chicago Ford employees test positive for COVID-19 at reopened plant

CHICAGO — Two employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 at a local Ford plant, just a day after it reopened.

The Ford Assembly plant on South Torrence Avenue first reopened Monday after it was shut down for two weeks. Ford said two employees returned with the virus.

The company said it sent them home and had co-workers who were in close contact quarantine themselves.

Ford said it has since disinfected their work area, and the plant is running.

Another employee told WGN they believe there are more than two positive cases.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said it is working to make sure Ford takes the proper health protocols.

Ford released the following statement:

The safety of our workforce is our top priority. When two employees who returned to work this week tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately notified people known to have been in close contact with the infected individuals and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days. We also deep cleaned and disinfected the work area, equipment, team area and the path that the team member took. Chicago Assembly Plant is now running. It is important to note that due to incubation time, we know these employees did not contract COVID-19 while at work. Our protocols are in place to help stop the spread of the virus Ford

