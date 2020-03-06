1st coronavirus case in Indiana confirmed by health officials

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials in Indiana confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Indiana.

On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency in Indiana related to coronavirus and COVID-19, WXIN reports.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said the case involved an individual who traveled to Boston and interacted with people who had been exposed to coronavirus. The individual tested positive for the virus.

It’s unclear where the patient is currently hospitalized.

