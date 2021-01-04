19-year-old in Gage Park latest local teen to die of COVID-19

CHICAGO – Another local teen has died from COVID-19 as health officials warn of a potential post-holiday surge in cases.

Arnold Hererra, 19, of Gage Park, was a natural as a mechanic, his brother Pablo said.

Hererra’s family is stunned at his loss, which was due to COVID-19, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The tragic turn of events comes a little more than a week after 18-year-old Sarah Simental died from COVID-19 the day after Christmas.

She was a senior at Lincoln Way East High School.

Health officials across the US are now bracing for a possible surge as air travel hit its highest-level on Saturday, since mid-March.

Hospitalizations are trending down in Illinois and the COVID-19 positivity rate has plummeted in recent weeks.