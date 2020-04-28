163 residents, at least 30 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Cicero nursing home

CICERO, Ill. — State health officials are stepping in amid a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Cicero.

The Town of Cicero had issued multiple citations against City View Multicare Center, which prompted the state to mandate the testing of all residents.

As a result, at least five known deaths and far more cases than initially reported.

The facility, located at 5825 W Cermak Rd., has 163 residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. They are now isolated on separate floors of the facility.

According to Cicero town officials, City View has racked up 10 citations since the pandemic started, many involving the improper or inadequate use of PPE by employees.

The shortage of protective gear and workers at countless nursing facilities is widely known, but it’s unclear what management has provided in this case.

It is a dangerous predicament for City View residents, so the town is carefully considering further action.

So far, at least 30 City View employees have also tested positive for the virus.

The state health department has now mandated the testing of all employees as well, as it continues to investigate the operation and its handling of the pandemic.

Cicero is densely populated and it has been an Illinois hotspot. The town was among the first to require the use of masks and face coverings while in public.

Even so, 844 cases and 19 deaths in Cicero alone.