15-year-old Bolingbrook girl dies from COVID-19 two days after testing positive

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – Family is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old Bolingbrook girl who died from COVID-19 just two days after testing positive.

Last week, Dykota Morgan was a perfectly healthy 15-year-old freshman at Bolingbrook High School who excelled in school and athletics. But shortly after she turned 15, Morgan started feeling sick.

“Sunday, we were out early and she called us and said she woke up feeling dizzy and weak and she was coughing on the phone,” said mother Krystal Morgan.

Morgan’s mother said Dykota had been complaining of headaches for the past two weeks, but did not have any pre-existing conditions.

Over the weekend, her parents noticed a change.

“She just wasn’t doing good, she was too tired and the cough and the fever, so by about 5oclock I said I’m going to get you a COVID test because I’m kind of worried you might have COVID,” Krystal Morgan said.

On Sunday, Dykota tested positive for COVID-19 and by Monday she was in Central DuPage Hospital.

Her parents had to say goodbye at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“She was perfectly healthy, she just, her heart just, she was perfectly healthy and she got COVID and it took her,” father Rashad Bingham said.

Dykota’s parents just want people to know that the virus is not gone and that children are not immune. They’re hopeful the vaccine can soon help prevent this from happening to other families.

“As soon as it’s available to the babies, I think they should do it, do it because you just never know, I didn’t expect this. She was healthy, I feel like, I don’t know I just feel like I was robbed, I was robbed,” her father said.

A balloon release will be held in Morgan’s honor at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Annerino Community Center in Bolingbrook.