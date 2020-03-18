128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, including 20 more at DuPage County nursing home

WATCH ABOVE: Illinois J.B. Pritzker and state health officials give the latest update on the spread of coronavirus in the state, and measures taken to prevent it

SPRINGFIELD – Health officials said 128 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Illinois Wednesday, including in two counties with no previously reported cases, bringing the state total up to 288 cases across 17 counties.

“This virus knows no boundaries,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said after the numbers were announced Wednesday.

Among the new cases are 20 additional people connected to an outbreak of the virus at a nursing home in DuPage County, bringing the total of people infected there to 30 residents and 12 staff.

New cases have been found in Kendall and Madison counties, which did not have any previous confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed cases in Cook County increased from 107 to 178.

The State of Illinois also launched a new online hub where residents can find the latest updates on measures being taken by the government and the spread of the coronavirus across the state. That includes answers for frequently asked questions, and information on extended unemployment eligibility, utility shutoffs and healthcare assistance.

State officials also reiterated their basic advice at this time: stay home. They say practicing social distancing is key to preventing the spread of the virus, and anyone can contact their local health agency with concerns about new cases.

