125 new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday as Illinois reaches over 29K cases

CHICAGO – Illinois suffered 125 additional deaths related to COVID-19, state health officials announced Saturday.

There are now 29,160 positive COVID-19 cases in the state after Dr. Ezike announced 1,585 new cases Saturday and 1,259 total deaths.

“We must continue to be strong and hold the line continue to stay home, continue to wash your hands, let’s keep up the progress we’ve made so far,” Dr. Ezike said.

Among the 125 new deaths reported Saturday, a Cook County man in his 20s and a Cook County woman in her 30s lost their lives due to the virus.

On Friday, the state had its previous largest case spike with 1,842 new cases.