1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois; 18 deaths included

Health officials announced 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday. 18 additional confirm deaths are included.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a total of 172,655 cases, including 7,416 deaths, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 30,567 specimens for a total of 2,542,134.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 20 –July 26 is 3.8%.

Also Monday, the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government — one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.