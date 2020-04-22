12 suburbs now requiring face coverings in public to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

CHICAGO — There are now 12 suburbs requiring masks or face coverings be worn in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Morton Grove, Skokie, Cicero and Glenview, people are already required to wear face coverings inside essential businesses. Now, other suburbs are following suit.

Oak Brook will require face coverings in public for everyone over the age two when in a public space. The order does not apply to people out walking or jogging, driving alone in their vehicle, or in their own yard.

That order takes effect 12:00 a.m. Friday, April 24.

On Monday, Oak Lawn Mayor Sandra Bury signed an order requiring face coverings be worn in public when social distancing measures may be more difficult to follow.

The order takes effect at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Evanston has also issued an order requiring a mask for anyone shopping or working at an essential business.

That order takes effect Thursday at 8 a.m., according to Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty.

Niles Mayor Andrew Przybylo issued an order Friday requiring masks in public. That went into effect immediately.

Northbrook’s order requires face coverings for everyone over the age of five who is shopping or working at an essential business. It also applies to anyone riding in public transportation, taxis, or ride share vehicles.

The order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The order in Highland Park requires anyone over the age of two to wear a face covering while taking part in essential activities.

That order went into effect Monday.

In Wilmette, anyone visiting or working at an essential business must wear a face covering. The order applies to those riding on public transportation.

The order went into effect Monday.

Deerfield’s emergency order requires face coverings for those over the age of five while working or visiting an essential business.

That order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The CDC originally said do not wear a mask if you’re not a health care worker, but it has since changed that guidance.

“I think it’s a good idea that everyone should wear one. I think we were a little bit misled and I think it was because we didn’t have enough face masks to go around,” said Dr. Richard Novak, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UIC. “We were caught unprepared by this pandemic.”

Masks should not take the place of social distancing. Even in a mask or face covering, you should stand at least six feet away from other people.