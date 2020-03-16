12 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing total to 105

WATCH LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker holds daily COVID-19 news conference

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois health officials announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Monday, bringing the total to 105 cases.

Two additional counties are now reporting cases — Peoria and Will — bringing the number of counties with cases to 15. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

The Will County Health Department has established a hotline for coronavirus-related questions, available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.

Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing.

