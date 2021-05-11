10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in State of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Another milestone has been reached in Illinois’ fight against the coronavirus: 10 million vaccines have been administered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) made the announcement Tuesday, reporting the state had a total of 10,037,624 vaccines administered as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,887 doses.

Yesterday, 58,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

The department also announced 1,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,357,953 cases, including 22,261 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,334 specimens for a total of 23,435,198.

As of last night, 1,930 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 261 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 4-10 is 2.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 4-10 is 3.3%.