$1 million in medical gloves stolen from Fla. manufacturer were headed for Illinois

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Over $1 million worth of medical gloves meant for hospitals across Florida, Ohio and Illinois were stolen from a manufacturer’s warehouse in Coral Springs, Florida on Sunday night, according to company officials.

Surveillance video captured the theft at approximately 11:00 p.m. at Medgluv’s warehouse. The footage shows a white pickup truck and tractor trailer pull up alongside a shipping container before loading it onto the tractor trailer.

The Miami Herald reports the thieves drove off, taking five million gloves with them in the shipping container.

Alongside hospitals in Ohio and Florida, the gloves were also meant to be shipped to Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals in Illinois, located in Springfield.