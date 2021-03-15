1 bar cited for COVID-19 violations during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

CHICAGO — A bar in River North was ticketed for violating COVID-19 protocols during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Clutch Bar on Erie Street received two citations on Saturday, one for having too many people at a table and the other for failure to space the tables six-feet apart. The citations can lead to fines of up to $10,500 in total.

Clutch Bar was the only bar caught violating rules, according to Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The city says inspectors found a “very high level” of compliance over the weekend.