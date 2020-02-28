COPA releases video of last month’s deadly confrontation with Melrose Park man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released police bodycam video Friday that showed the dramatic moments that lead up to a deadly confrontation with a Melrose Park man last month.

On Jan. 2, Mariano Ocon Jr., 31, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and shots fired by Chicago police.

According to police, officers performed a traffic stop on the 6000 block of West Wellington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The driver of the car, identified as Ocon, exited and "began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person," according to Deputy Police Supt. Ernest Cato.



Mariano Ocon Jr.

Police said Ocon's girlfriend and four children were inside the vehicle.

Shortly after, police said a foot chase pursued and officers observed the man armed with a handgun, which they said prompted a confrontation between him and police. Police said they recovered a gun.

While Ocon’s family has disputed the official account of events, police can be heard on the video ordering him to drop the gun at least 30 times.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Ocon died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds including a self-inflicted wound to the head. He was also shot in the chest and arm by police. Ocon’s death was ruled a homicide.