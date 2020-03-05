Please enable Javascript to watch this video

*Warning: Video content in story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICAGO — Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) just released video of a controversial deadly police shooting from January.

Tyree Davis was tased and then shot on Jan. 4 in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers were responding to calls of a man with a large knife robbing people outside businesses near 79th and Marquette.

Police Observation Device (POD) video shows two officers chasing Davis on foot. Davis stopped in front of a store as officers tried to get him to drop his knife.

Police said he was tased and then shot as he continued forward at officers.

Davis was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Davis' family said he was mentally ill and that police should be better trained to deal with those kinds of situations.

COPA has not determined whether the shooting was justified, but is required to release videos relevant to investigations within 60 days.

