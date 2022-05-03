CHICAGO — Bodyworn camera footage released Tuesday shows a man opening fire on Chicago Police officers before he was fatally shot during a barricade situation on the Southwest Side last month.

The footage, released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, shows Frank Campbell fire two shots at officers who were responding to a domestic shooting in an apartment in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive on April 3.

No officers were struck by gunfire, though a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Officers were initially called to the building after Campbell shot and critically wounded two people inside, police said at the time. One of the officers who Campbell shot at was able to drag one of the two shooting victims out of the apartment before a SWAT team arrived.

The newly released videos show SWAT officers trying to negotiate with Campbell for several minutes before he was fatally shot.

“You don’t want to be here in this situation, I don’t want to be here in this situation. Let’s help each other out, man,” one SWAT officer told Campbell during the hour-long standoff.

Shortly before police opened fire, Campbell can be heard talking about shooting himself, to which a SWAT officer replied, “No, don’t do that, man.”

Seconds later, one of the SWAT officers fired five shots into the apartment, fatally striking Campbell.

Officers then rushed into the apartment, where a silver revolver can be seen on the floor next to the mortally wounded Campbell.

The two people shot by Campbell were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Video and documents are available for viewing on COPA’s website. Viewer discretion is advised.