COOK COUNTY, Ill. — An Arlington Heights woman accused of setting her own apartment on fire has been charged, police say.

According to Arlington Heights police, the fire started in 51-year-old Paula Cristina Sanchez’s apartment in the 300 block of East Seegers Road on Thursday afternoon.

Following the fire, investigators say evidence was recovered from the scene that indicated Sanchez had intentionally started the blaze.

Village inspectors deemed four nearby units uninhabitable due to damage from the fire, smoke and water.

Sanchez has been charged with one count of aggravated arson. Authorities say she will remain in custody until her next court date on November 6.

If convicted, Sanchez could face up to 30 years in prison.