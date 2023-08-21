COOK COUNTY, Ill. — More help is now available for Cook County residents who were impacted by flooding in June.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Monday that it is now accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for impacted residents in Cook County. The assistance is available as a result of President Biden’s disaster declaration last week.

According to IDES, people in Cook County whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted by the flooding are eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of DUA benefits, as long as their unemployment continues to be impacted as a result of the disaster.

Visit the Illinois Department of Employment Security website for more information on available benefits and details on how to apply.

The deadline to apply for DUA benefits is September 21, 2023.