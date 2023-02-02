WHEATON, Ill. — Three Cook County residents are charged in connection with the burglary of a Willowbrook-area Walgreens and subsequent high-speed chase.

Kyla Simmons, 20, of Chicago; Duane Robinson, 23, of Chicago; and Monteriana Williams, 20, of Oak Park, appeared in bond court on Thursday after prosecutors allege the group stole perfume, cash and other items from a suburban Walgreens located at 501 Plainfield Road.

Kyla Simmons

Duane Robinson

Monteriana Williams

On Jan. 31, 2023, officers with Willowbrook police were called to Walgreens following a report of retail theft around 9:40 p.m. DuPage County prosecutors say a Darien police officer was on patrol at the time of the call and located a vehicle suspected of being involved at the intersection of Route 83 and Plainfield Road.

The officer followed the suspect vehicle, allegedly driven by Simmons.

The suspect vehicle then made a U-turn onto Route 83, prompting the officer to activate his emergency lights and sirens. The car allegedly sped up and continued driving, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph in a 35-mph zone. Following a high-speed pursuit which included multiple law enforcement agencies and a Chicago Police Department helicopter, the vehicle was located near Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street in Chicago.

Prosecutors add that when Cook County Sheriff’s deputies pulled in front of the vehicle, Simmons put the car in reverse and crashed into another officer’s vehicle, causing damage.

Once in custody, law enforcement officials allegedly found 21 bottles of perfume, totaling about $1,668,58 and $5,000 in cash in the vehicle. Prosecutors also said that Simmons and Williams took items from the store, including candy, band-aids and Neosporin, before fleeing.

All three are next due in court on Feb. 27.