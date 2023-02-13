STREAMWOOD, Ill. — A condo building caught fire leaving severe damage to many units in Streamwood early Monday morning.

According to the Streamwood Fire Department, upon arrival firefighters found fire and smoke omitting from the back of the second floor of a multi-unit condo building at on North Victoria Lane around 4:08 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished but burned into two separate unites leaving significant damage and all eight units uninhabitable.

Smoke detector activation allowed inhabitants to act fast and allow safe evacuation.

The cause of the fire has not been identified as of yet. The incident is still under investigation.