ELGIN, Ill. — School district U-46 said it was safe for staff and students to return to South Elgin High School after they received a call of a bomb threat Monday morning.

The school district said they received a call around 7:40 a.m. that was believed to be a swatting call with a bomb threat.

The school district said in a Facebook post that students were moved outside. The South Elgin Police and Kane County Sherriff are investigating and that no other U-46 schools are involved.

Police investigation cleared it was safe to return to the school at around 9:10 a.m. and that school schedules will resume normally with the usual dismissal.

For precautionary measures, police presence will be increased in the area today.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.