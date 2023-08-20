CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Chicago Heights on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the Medical Examiner, the shooting happened near 16th Place and Center Avenue, just after 2:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Medical Examiner identified the man as Jaden Miller-Stone. Stone was taken to the hospital following the shooting where he was pronounced dead just after at 3:50 a.m.

Chicago Heights police say officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area around 3 a.m. but have not provided details on what led up to the shooting, or if any arrests have been made.

Currently it is unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.