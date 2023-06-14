COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Two inmates at the Cook County Jail from Chicago have been indicted and charged by a grand jury after a Cook County Sheriff’s investigation found them in possession of paper soaked in drugs, according to Sheriff Thomas J. Dart.

Grand jurors issued their indictment Tuesday, charging 19-year-old Alexander Hansen and 22-year-old Kiante Byrd with possession of contraband in a penal institution, a class 1 felony.

19-year-old Alexander Hansen (left) and 22-year-old Kiante Byrd (right), both from Chicago.

On April 27, jail staff recovered strips of drug-soaked paper in the right sock of Hansen. The next day, jail staff recovered drug-soaked paper in a notebook being carried by Byrd. In each case, the papers recovered tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Hansen has been held in custody at the Cook County Jail without bail since Sept. 29, 2022, on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle/no FOID. Byrd has been held at the jail without bail since July 3, 2020 for first-degree murder.

According to Dart, the charges are a part of the CCSO’s efforts to address the danger of drug and chemical-laced papers that have been a growing trend in correctional facilities across the country.